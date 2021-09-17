Capitalism has not served our economy as well as it could: Pelosi

Capitalism has not served our economy well: Pelosi

Pelosi said that the system needs to be improved

  Sep 17 2021
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 15:41 ist
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Capitalism has not served the US economy as well as it could have, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, saying that the system needed to be improved.

"In America, capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should," she told a Chatham House event. "So what we want to do is not depart from that, but to improve it."

"You cannot have a system where the success of some springs from the exploitation of the workers and springs from the exploitation of the environment and the rest, and we have to correct that."

