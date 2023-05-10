Car explodes in suburb of Syrian capital

The source said there were no immediate details on casualties

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 10 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A car exploded in the Barzah suburb of Syria's capital Damascus on Wednesday, a police source told state news agency SANA.

The source said there were no immediate details on casualties.

Syria
World news

