Cargo vessel runs aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

The firm said canal rigs are currently trying to refloat the vessel

AP
AP,
  • Jan 09 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 12:36 ist
Representative Image. A shipping container passes through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt. Credit: Reuters Photo

A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia.

A spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.

