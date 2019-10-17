Cheaper US-imported whiskey, chicken for Indians soon

As India and US trade deal talks are on its way, it is reported that Bourbon Whiskey and frozen chicken are some items from the American basket that would be cheaper after the talks are finalised.

According to The Indian Express report, the list of items also includes walnuts, apples, un-denatured ethanol and milk albumin. The finalisation of the list will take place at a secretary-level inter-ministerial meeting on October 21.

“The issues to be discussed in the meeting include reduction of import tariff on Bourbon whiskey from 150 per cent to 30 per cent and on frozen chicken cuts from 100 per cent to 30 per cent. Besides, reduction of import duty on walnuts from 100 per cent to 10 per cent and on apples from 50 to 10 per cent will also be discussed,” The Indian Express quoted a source.

The US has been the main exporter of Bourbon Whiskey in India. However, in the current financial year, the UK took its spot.

The report came days after Narendra Modi met President Donald Trump. The US also demanded greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices, and cut on import duties on some ICT products.

India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 29 US goods including almonds, walnut, apples and pulses after Washington withdrew incentives to Indian exporters under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme.