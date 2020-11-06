'Chill Donald, Chill!': Greta mocks Trump in his tongue

'Chill Donald, Chill!': Greta Thunberg settles score, mocks US President Donald Trump in his own words

The words that Thunberg used might sound vaguely familiar, especially to Trump

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2020, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 14:53 ist
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, U.S. September 23, 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked US President Donald Trump to "chill" while calling his demand to stop the counting of votes "ridiculous".

Seventeen-year-old Thunberg took to Twitter to slam Trump over a tirade of unsubstantiated claims on the counting of votes posted by him on the microblogging site.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" wrote Thunberg.

The words that Thunberg used might sound vaguely familiar, especially to Trump.

In December 2019, the US president had slammed Time magazine for naming Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.

Read: Biden shows strength in key states, Trump cries foul

The teenage climate change activist in December last year had also said that talking to Trump at a United Nations summit on global warming would have been a waste of time since he would not have paid any attention.

In January this year, however, Trump had said that he would have loved to have met Greta Thunberg at Davos but told reporters that she should not focus her anger over the lack of action on climate change in the United States.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, said that he has been cheated out of winning the US election as vote counting across battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory.  According to Trump, Democrats were using "illegal votes" to "steal the election from us."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Greta Thunberg
Donald Trump
USA
US Elections

What's Brewing

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

 