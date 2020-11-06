'Chill Donald, Chill!': Greta Thunberg settles score, mocks US President Donald Trump in his own words

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked US President Donald Trump to "chill" while calling his demand to stop the counting of votes "ridiculous".

Seventeen-year-old Thunberg took to Twitter to slam Trump over a tirade of unsubstantiated claims on the counting of votes posted by him on the microblogging site.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" wrote Thunberg.

The words that Thunberg used might sound vaguely familiar, especially to Trump.

In December 2019, the US president had slammed Time magazine for naming Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Read: Biden shows strength in key states, Trump cries foul

The teenage climate change activist in December last year had also said that talking to Trump at a United Nations summit on global warming would have been a waste of time since he would not have paid any attention.

In January this year, however, Trump had said that he would have loved to have met Greta Thunberg at Davos but told reporters that she should not focus her anger over the lack of action on climate change in the United States.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, said that he has been cheated out of winning the US election as vote counting across battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory. According to Trump, Democrats were using "illegal votes" to "steal the election from us."