China agriculture minister urges authorities to prevent recurrence of African swine fever

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 20 2020, 13:27pm ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2020, 15:43pm ist
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint on a road leading to a village near a farm where African swine fever was detected, in Fangshan district of Beijing, China November 23, 2018. 9Ruters Photo)

China's agriculture minister urged authorities to prevent a recurrence in African swine fever outbreaks, according to a statement on the ministry's website on Monday.

Relevant departments must work to achieve this year's pig production recovery goal, said Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

The African swine fever situation was stable in 2019, and control and prevention measures against the deadly disease were effective, Han added.

Han also urged the authorities to strengthen on-the-ground checks of the data on pig production and make sure the data is reliable.

Beijing has released more than 200,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves since early December to make up for a hit to market supply after African swine fever knocked out 21% of pork production in the world's top consumer last year.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
African Swine Fever
Han Changfu
Comments (+)
 