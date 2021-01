China allows entry to WHO Covid-19 probe member after negative test

China said on Friday that it has arranged for the entry of one British expert from the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 probe team after re-testing negative for the disease.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing without clarifying when the expert will arrive.

Two members of a WHO-led team that arrived on Thursday in the city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the WHO said.