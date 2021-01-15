China allows entry to WHO Covid-19 probe member

China allows entry to WHO Covid-19 probe member after negative test

Two members of a WHO-led team arrived on Thursday in the city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19 r

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 15 2021, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 13:52 ist
A security guard keeps watch outside the hotel where members of a World Health Organization (WHO) team are quarantined in Wuhan. Credit: Reuters Photo

China said on Friday that it has arranged for the entry of one British expert from the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 probe team after re-testing negative for the disease.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing without clarifying when the expert will arrive.

Also read: Two members of WHO team on trail of virus denied entry to China

Two members of a WHO-led team that arrived on Thursday in the city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the WHO said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WHO
Coronavirus
COVID-19
China
World Health Organization

What's Brewing

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 