China coronavirus death toll rises to 425: govt

China coronavirus death toll rises to 425: govt

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Feb 04 2020, 07:54am ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 07:54am ist
Local medical workers hold a strike near Queen Mary Hospital as they demand the city close its border with China to reduce the coronavirus spreading, in Hong Kong on February 3, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities Tuesday.

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,345 new cases.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 