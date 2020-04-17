China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Apr 17 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 16:05 ist

China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United States.

A foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the virus's rapid spread had contributed to undercounting that resulted in China raising its death toll earlier Friday, but he added "there has never been any concealment, and we'll never allow any concealment."

Coronavirus
COVID-19
China
United States
Comments (+)

