‘China Dream’ suffers a setback

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 03 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 07:47 ist

On a visit to his home province Shaanxi from April 20-23, President Xi Jinping expressed concern over the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on China’s economic growth targets, unemployment, food and energy security, supply chain stability and others and called for accelerating the country’s efforts on 5G, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and others. He was also critical of some Communist Party cadres’ “weak leadership” and “insufficient abilities, unreliable style” in tackling the epidemic.

