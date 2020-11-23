China gives assurance on Covid origins field trip: WHO

China gives assurance on Covid-19 origins field trip: WHO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 23 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 23:00 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has had an assurance from China that an investigative field trip to find the origins of the coronavirus will be arranged as soon as possible, WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Monday.

The virus was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to label it the "China plague" and accuse the WHO of being soft on Beijing.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
USA
Donald Trump
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 