US 'selfish' over Afghanistan: China hits back at US VP

China hits back at VP Harris, says US 'selfish' over Afghanistan

Vice President Kamala Harris had accused China of intimidation in Asia

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Aug 24 2021, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 15:13 ist
United States Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP File Photo

Beijing accused the United States Tuesday of hiding behind rhetoric of a rules-based global order to defend its own "bullying, hegemonic behaviour", after Vice President Kamala Harris accused China of intimidation in Asia.

"In order to defend 'America first', the US can arbitrarily smear, suppress, coerce and bully other countries without paying any price. This is the order the US wants... But who will believe them now?" foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, citing the US pullout from Afghanistan as an example of Washington's "selfish" foreign policy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
United States
Kamala Harris
World news
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

America's tallest man dies at age 38

America's tallest man dies at age 38

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

 