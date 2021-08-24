China hits back at VP Harris, says US 'selfish' over Afghanistan

Beijing accused the United States Tuesday of hiding behind rhetoric of a rules-based global order to defend its own "bullying, hegemonic behaviour", after Vice President Kamala Harris accused China of intimidation in Asia.

"In order to defend 'America first', the US can arbitrarily smear, suppress, coerce and bully other countries without paying any price. This is the order the US wants... But who will believe them now?" foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, citing the US pullout from Afghanistan as an example of Washington's "selfish" foreign policy.