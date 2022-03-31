China hopes US to adopt 'reasonable trade policy'

China hopes US to adopt practical, reasonable trade policy: Commerce Ministry

China hoped the United States could push forward a healthy and stable development of bilateral trade ties

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 31 2022, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 17:08 ist
Credit: Bloomberg Photo

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it hoped the United States could adopt a practical and reasonable trade policy on China, after the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the country would defend its economic interests against the negative impact of China's economic policies.

Trade teams from the two countries were maintaining normal communications at present and China hoped the United States could push forward a healthy and stable development of bilateral trade ties, the ministry's spokeswoman Shu Jueting told regular news conference. 

China
United States
World news

