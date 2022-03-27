China is trying to take advantage of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, says US Consul General

China is trying to take advantage of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping regimes will learn from each other ways to coerce neighbouring nations economically and militarily, Judith Ravin, Consul General of the United States in Chennai, said.

She said that Russia was seeking assistance from China in Ukraine and tightening the alignment between the two nations, posing a threat to both India and the United States, in reply to a question that the war may force a realignment in the relationship among Russia, China and Iran.

“It is no secret that Russia is now seeking out Chinese assistance in Ukraine, including money and weapons. This is tightening the alignment between Russia and China, which is dangerous for both the United States and India,” Ravin told DH. “The real worry is that Russia and China will intensify their efforts together. They will learn from each other: how to coerce a neighbour economically or militarily; how to undercut the United Nations system; how to let each other off the hook by financing each other’s militaries. All of these things are worrying.”

On how she considered India’s neutrality in the UN on Russian invasion, the US senior official said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a blatantly illegal violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It should be of deep concern to all countries who believe, as we do, in a rules-based international order.”

Ravin said that it was “an energising moment” for the democracies as it offered them an opportunity to clearly see what they were up against. “China is trying to seek an advantage for itself in this conflict, as it always does. But what threatens China most are open and free societies that offer their people a different way of life than the Communist Party of China offers for Chinese people.”

She said the global community, especially nations in Europe, North America and Asia, had of late actively come together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia and say no in the UN to one nation’s territorial aggression against another. She stressed on ensuring similar responses by the international community to coercion by China.

“The effects of Putin’s war are not restricted to Ukraine and Russia,” the US Consul General in Chennai said. “There are principles at stake here that have universal applicability everywhere—in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world. These are the core principles our allies and partners have sought to defend: That each and every country has a sovereign right to determine its own foreign policy and to determine for itself with whom it will choose to associate in terms of its alliances and partnerships.”

On India considering the offer of Russia for providing crude oil and other commodities at a discounted price and payment through a rupee-rouble transaction, she said: “For the United States and a number of other countries who are less dependent on Russian energy at the moment, it was a relatively straightforward decision to cut off imports of Russian oil. For other countries—some in Europe, some in other parts of the world—it is going to be a transition to move away from Russian oil and gas dependence, and we understand that.”

