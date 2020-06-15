COVID-19: China locks down 10 more cities near Beijing

China locks down ten more Beijing neighbourhoods over COVID-19 cluster

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jun 15 2020, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 10:02 ist
A man wearing a protective suit walks near the Guang’an Sport Center where swab tests for people that live or visited Xinfadi market is taking place in Beijing on June 15, 2020. - China locks down ten more Beijing neighbourhoods over virus cluster. Credits: AFP Photo

China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Xi Jinping

