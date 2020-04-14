China March exports slump slows to 6.6% from last year, imports down 0.9%

China's exports fell 6.6% in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9%, a better than expected outcome as factories restarted production, though the global coronavirus health crisis looks set to keep trade under pressure over coming months.
Customs data released on Tuesday compared with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 14% slump in exports. Shipments had dived 17.2% in January-February.
Analysts had forecast a 9.5% contraction in imports, worsening from a slide of 4% in the first two months of the year.
China posted a trade surplus of $19.9 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for an $18.55 billion surplus, and a reversal of January-February's deficit of $7.096 billion.
A corporate merger cost America ventilators
Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR
Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur
COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs
Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase
'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19
COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?
Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus