China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Apr 25 2020, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 09:22 ist
man pushes a shopping cart past a stall that had to close because its owners could not return from his home in the province, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Beijing, China. (Reuters Photo)

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported, compared with two cases reported previously.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The commission also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, slightly down from the previous day's tally of 34. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,816. The death toll remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
China
COVID-19
Xi Jinping

What's Brewing

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 