China reports 16 new coronavirus cases vs. two a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 01 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 09:45 ist
People wearing protective face masks are seen at the Yu Garden following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China. (Reuters photo)

China reported 16 new coronavirus cases for May 31, the highest since May 11 and up from 2 cases reported a day earlier, the country's health commission reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The mainland also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases - those who are infected but do not show symptoms - compared with 3 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 83,017, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

 

