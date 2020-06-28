China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, 14 in Beijing

China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, 14 in Beijing

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jun 28 2020, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 08:47 ist
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Beijing on June 25, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

 Mainland China on Sunday reported 17 new coronavirus cases, mostly in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

The National Health Commission said 17 new infections were confirmed on Saturday, down from 21 a day earlier.

In Beijing, 14 new confirmed cases were reported, down from 17 a day earlier.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Since June 11 when Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak, stemming from a sprawling wholesale food centre in the southwest of the capital, 311 people in the city of more than 20 million have contracted the virus.

Mainland China reported three new so-called imported cases on Friday, infections linked to travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with four cases a day earlier.

That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,500.

Mainland China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for Covid-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from 12 a day earlier.

The national health authority does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.

The death toll stood at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Beijing

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 