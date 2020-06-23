China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 23 2020, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 09:28 ist
China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing. Authorities are restricting the movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

