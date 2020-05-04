China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported

China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880 (AFP photo)

China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3, an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

