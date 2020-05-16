China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4 on May 15

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • May 16 2020, 08:28 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 08:28 ist
A father protects his son wearing a protective face mask on a street in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 15, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday.

Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.

