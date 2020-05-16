China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4 on May 15

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.
The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.
The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.
