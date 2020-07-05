China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 05 2020, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 16:00 ist
A station staff member wears protective gear as he checks the ID and health status of travellers before they enter the Beijing South Railway Station, after an outbreak of the coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Photo

China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday.

Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China's death toll from the Covid-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 