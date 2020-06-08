China reports six new imported coronavirus cases

China reports six new imported COVID-19 cases

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2020, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 11:12 ist

China has reported six new imported coronavirus infections, including two asymptomatic cases, health officials said on Monday.

Out of the four confirmed imported coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, three are from Sichuan Province and one from Shanghai, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Two new asymptomatic cases from overseas were also reported on Sunday, it said.

NHC said that 201 asymptomatic cases, including 44 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,040, including 65 patients who were still being treated, with no one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,341 patients have been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people have died of the disease, the NHC said.

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19

