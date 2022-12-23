China reports zero new Covid deaths on December 22, same as a day earlier

China reported no new Covid-19 deaths for December 22, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The country reported 3,761 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on December 22 , as opposed to 3,030 a day earlier.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 3,696 new local cases, up from 2,966 a day earlier.

Severe cases rose by 42 across China on Wednesday, versus an increase of 45 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures of severe cases. As of December 22, mainland China had confirmed 3,93,067 cases with symptoms. Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-Covid policies.