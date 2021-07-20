China rolls out 'world's fastest' 600 km/h maglev train

China rolls out 'world's fastest' 600 km/h maglev train

The new maglev transportation system made its public debut in the coastal city of Qingdao

PTI, Beijing,
  • Jul 20 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 21:00 ist
The train can travel with two to 10 carriages, each holding more than 100 passengers. Credit: Reuters Photo

China on Tuesday rolled out a high-speed maglev train with a designed top speed of 600 kms per hour, stated to be the world's fastest ground vehicle, according to the official media.

The new maglev transportation system made its public debut in the coastal city of Qingdao, China's east Shandong province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Launched in October 2016, the high-speed maglev train project saw the development of a magnetic-levitation train prototype with a designed top speed of 600 kms per hour in 2019, and conducted a successful test run in June 2020, the report said.

The train can travel with two to 10 carriages, each holding more than 100 passengers, according to Ding Sansan, chief engineer of the project.

The train provides the best solution for trips within the range of 1,500 kms, Ding said, adding it fills the speed gap between aviation and high-speed trains.

Compared with traditional vehicles running on wheels, high-speed maglev trains do not have contact with rail tracks. They have advantages in terms of efficiency and speed, and produce very little noise, said He Yunfeng, who is with CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Corporation Limited.

"They can start and stop quickly, and are safe,” He said.

