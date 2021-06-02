China’s move to ease policy boosts 'third-baby concept' stocks

With China easing its decades-old One Child Policy, allowing two-child families a few years ago and now three, baby-related stocks have become all the rage among investors who expect an uplift in the fortunes for businesses geared towards toddlers.

An index newly compiled by Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co has been built to track the moves in these hot stocks that are likely to see an influx of investor interest. The index of the so-called "third baby concept" stocks gained about 2.5% on Tuesday, despite the main Shanghai stock exchange ending little changed.

China has recently begun unwinding its two-child policy that limits the number of children a family can have as it faces the threat of an impending economic slowdown as its population ages rapidly, as with Japanese and European countries. However, experts widely believe that the policy will not arrest the downward birthrate trend in the world’s second largest economy.

Investors poured cash into stocks that could benefit in the unlikely event of an uptick, from companies that produce milk powder to toy manufacturers. Shares in toy maker Goldlok Holdings (Guangdong) Co soared to hit their 10 percent daily limit for the second straight day on Tuesday, but shed some of those gains to profit booking on Wednesday, while Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co’s stock also raked in hefty gains.

Investors are also on the hunt for the “third-baby concept” stocks that could benefit from the sudden interest in the stocks both in the country and abroad, with New Zealand and Australian infant formula manufacturers likely to gain from the boom.