China sanctions Pompeo and other Trump administration officials

China sanctions Pompeo, other Trump admin officials

Reuters
  • Jan 20 2021, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 23:34 ist
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China has imposed sanctions on 28 U.S. individuals including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over "crazy actions that have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs", its foreign ministry said in the early hours of Thursday, Beijing time.

"These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," the ministry said in a statement. 

USA
China
Mike Pompeo

