China says further talks with India to resolve stand-off will depend on acting on consensus already reached

China on Tuesday said that its further talks with India to resolve the seven-month-long military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations would depend on implementation of the consensus reached during the previous rounds of parleys.

“China and India have been in close communication on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels to further ease tensions,” Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government, said in Beijing. “The two sides will hold consultations over specific arrangements for further talks on the basis of acting on existing consensus reached through previous talks.”

Her statement signalled Beijing’s move to make further talks with New Delhi contingent upon implementation of the consensus they had reached during previous rounds of talks between the senior commanders of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Indian Army as well as between the diplomats of the two nations.

The statement from the Chinese Government came a month after the senior military commanders of the two nations had held the eighth round of talks. Lt Gen P G K Menon, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 Corps, had led the delegation of the Indian Army. Maj Gen Liu Lin had led the delegation of the Chinese PLA. The talks had not resulted in any significant headway in ending the stalemate over withdrawal of troops from the face-off points in eastern Ladakh.

The two sides, however, had issued a joint press-release, noting that they had agreed to continue dialogue and to ensure that the troops deployed on the forward positions exercise restraint and take measures to avoid misunderstanding that could lead to escalation of tension. They had also agreed to “earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping), ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation”.

Though the two sides had also agreed to have another round of talks soon, they did not have any engagement in the past four weeks.

The senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA had discussed during talks in October and November a plan for restarting the mutual disengagement of troops from the face-off scenes, beginning with the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso.

The plan however could not be implemented yet as the Indian Army turned down the Chinese PLA’s proposal for creating a moratorium on patrolling between Finger 3 and Finger 8 on the northern bank of the lake.