China says it has agreed with India to de-escalate border situation

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 17 2020, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 19:09 ist

China and India have agreed to de-escalate the situation at their border as soon as possible following a clash between the their troops, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Indian Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a phone call on Wednesday that India should severely punish those responsible for the conflict and control its frontline troops, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

China and India have blamed each other for the clash on Monday, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

