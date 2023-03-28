China says it never compels countries to take its loans

China has never compelled countries to take its loans, or ever attached political strings to such agreements or sought political self-interest, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when responding to a question on a study which shows China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021 via "Belt & Road" initiatives.