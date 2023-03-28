China says it never compels countries to take its loans

China says it never compels countries to take its loans

A study showed China spent $240 billion to bail out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021 via 'Belt & Road' initiatives

  • Mar 28 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 13:07 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

China has never compelled countries to take its loans, or ever attached political strings to such agreements or sought political self-interest, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Also Read — China’s Loan Diplomacy | Heads I win, tails you lose

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when responding to a question on a study which shows China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021 via "Belt & Road" initiatives. 

China
World news
Economy

