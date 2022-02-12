China not renewing passport for non-essential travel

China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel

China has tightened controls over its citizens' cross-border travel to lower the risk of the virus

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Feb 12 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 15:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's National Immigration Administration said it will not be renewing passports for non-essential travel while the international Covid-19 epidemic situation is still severe and cross border travel poses "great security risks".

The administration said in a statement on social media it will "normally issue passports" for individuals who need to travel abroad for study, employment, or business.

But rumours it will issue passport renewals for individuals looking to travel abroad for leisure are false, the authority said.

China has tightened controls over its citizens' cross-border travel to lower the risk of the virus being brought in from overseas and spreading domestically.

It has suspended the issuance of new common passports for individuals who intend to go abroad for non-urgent matters. 

China
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

