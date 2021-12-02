China says opposes politicisation of sports after WTA pulls out

China opposes the politicisation of sports, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, responding to a question at the daily media briefing on the WTA suspending tournaments in China over concerns about the well-being of Peng Shuai.
