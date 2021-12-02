Against politicisation of sports: China on WTA pull-out

China says opposes politicisation of sports after WTA pulls out

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Dec 02 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

China opposes the politicisation of sports, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, responding to a question at the daily media briefing on the WTA suspending tournaments in China over concerns about the well-being of Peng Shuai. 

Also read: Loss of China events over Peng could go past 2022, warns WTA

