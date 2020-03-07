Reports of laser fired at US plane untrue: China

China says reports it fired laser at U.S. plane last month untrue

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 07 2020, 15:08pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 15:08pm ist
The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in late February that a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a U.S. naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam. Credit: iStock image

China said media reports it had fired a laser at a United States surveillance aircraft last month "did not accord with the facts", according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in late February that a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a U.S. naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam.

China's defence ministry said on Feb. 17 a U.S. P-8A patrol aircraft ignored warnings and engaged in behaviour that endangered personnel on both sides as Chinese ships were conducting a routine naval drill. The statement, quoting ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, was posted on the ministry's official Wechat account on Friday.

All of China's actions during the event were safe, professional, and in accordance with international law, it said, without providing further details.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
USA
Comments (+)
 