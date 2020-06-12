'Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China'

China says Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 12 2020, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 13:55 ist

China on Friday said Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China if it wants to fight disinformation, arguing that the country is the biggest victim of disinformation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that many platforms had much falsehood about China and that there was a need for Chinese voices with objective views.

Beijing blocks Twitter in mainland China.

China
Xi Jinping
Fake News
Twitter

