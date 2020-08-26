China says US spy plane entered no-fly zone: Xinhua

China says United States spy plane entered no-fly zone: Xinhua

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Aug 26 2020, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 10:22 ist

China said a US spy plane entered a no-fly zone used by the Chinese military for live-fire drills, branding it an act of provocation, state media said Tuesday.

The U-2 reconnaissance jet's flight over an area in northern China violated safety rules between the two nations, Xinhua reported, citing Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

"The US action could easily have resulted in misjudgments and even accidents," said the report, adding "that the move was an obvious provocation."

"China firmly opposes such provocative actions and has lodged solemn representations with the US side."

Beijing's anger comes as US and Chinese relations have deteriorated to historic lows, with confrontations simmering on trade, military and political matters.

On the military front, US naval forces regularly conduct operations near Taiwan and in the South China Sea, effectively challenging China's territorial claims.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
United States
South China Sea
Taiwan

What's Brewing

A mutiny muted

A mutiny muted

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 