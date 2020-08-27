China says US South China Sea sanctions are unjust

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 27 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 13:31 ist

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was unjust for the United States to impose sanctions on Chinese companies involved in construction in the South China Sea as these activities were happening on China's own territory.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea in its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway. 

