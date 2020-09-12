'China should peacefully resolve neighbour disputes'

China should work with its neighbours to peacefully resolve disputes and respect international law: US lawmaker

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Sep 12 2020, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 09:02 ist
Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera. Credit: Twitter/@RepBera

Expressing concern over the situation prevailing along the India-China border, a top US lawmaker on Friday said that Beijing should work with its neighbours to peacefully resolve disputes and respect international law.

"I'm concerned by increasing hostilities along the India-China border and urge both countries to use its longstanding diplomatic mechanisms to de-escalate the situation," Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera said.

Increasing military presence on either side of the Line of Actual Control is counterproductive and unhelpful, he said in a tweet.

"I continue to be concerned about China's provocative moves on its periphery -- from its actions in the South China Sea to the Line of Actual Control," he added.

"China should work with its neighbours to peacefully resolve these disputes and respect international law," Bera said.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May. Shots were fired across the LAC on Monday for the first time in 45 years with the two sides accusing each other of firing in the air. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
China
India
LAC
lawmaker
South China Sea

What's Brewing

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Australia ease to victory over England in first ODI

Australia ease to victory over England in first ODI

DH Toon | Rafale: 'Happy with India-specific feature?'

DH Toon | Rafale: 'Happy with India-specific feature?'

 