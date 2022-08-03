China-Taiwan: Why young people in Taiwan are learning to fight

Taiwan has long faced the threat of being absorbed by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, which has vowed to do so by force if it deems necessary. Taiwanese are concerned about their island’s own future. China’s moves toward the country have driven a greater sense of urgency among many Taiwanese to step up the island’s defences.

Freddy Lim a one-time heavy metal singer, and now a ruling party MP told BBC, "After the Ukraine war, the polls clearly show that Taiwanese people support having a stronger defence... Especially the younger generation show a strong will to defend our own country." He further added, “People have begun to realise the reality that a stronger country could invade a smaller neighbouring country. They've seen what happened in Ukraine and it shows what could happen here.”

Speaking about a gun training premises outside of Taipei, he said: "Since February the numbers joining has jumped by 50% and the number of women joining is now 40-50% of some classes."

Some like Lisa Hsueh, who has taken up gun training cherish Taiwan's freedom and believe they should be ready to fight for Taiwan. "Women like me don't go fight at the front line. But if a war breaks out, we will be able to protect ourselves in our homes."I cherish our freedom. We live in a democratic country. So, these are our basic rights. And we must uphold these values," she told BBC.

Dr Charlie Ma, 59, a physician in Taipei, said that the West’s refusal to send troops to help Ukraine fight Russia made him think Taiwan could not count on other countries coming to its defence. If China invaded Taiwan, Ma told NYT, he would volunteer as a combat medic.

In recent years, grassroots programs have sprung up to teach citizens first aid skills and situational awareness, like how to locate the closest bomb shelter.

Recently, one of those programs, Kuma Academy, posted on its Facebook account a flyer for a two-day camp that was billed as an opportunity to build knowledge of modern warfare concepts and learn essential self-defence strategies.

Taiwan has long lived in the shadow of a large and overbearing neighbour. China’s leader, Xi Jinping has appealed to nationalistic historical narratives to try to justify their present-day territorial claims. And Xi has in recent years intensified his warnings to Taiwan not to seek formal independence from China.

In Taiwan, the invasion has rekindled debates about the probability of a Chinese invasion, the level of Taiwan’s military preparedness and whether the United States is committed to defending the island. Taiwan is more vulnerable than ever because it is not recognised by most countries as a sovereign nation.

White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has brought in more concerns as she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. In retaliation, China announced military manoeuvres, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.

However, Nancy Pelosi's visit does not change the fact that Taiwan's status as a free and democratic society is in jeopardy.

And even as ties between Taiwan and China have deteriorated in recent years, some pockets of the island still retain strong familial ties with the mainland, which make the notion of going to war unfathomable.