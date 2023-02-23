China-Tajikistan Quake Live: Tremors strongly felt in Xinjiang region
updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:04 ist
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the China-Tajikistan border region early on Thursday. Follow the latest updates from the incident, right here with DH.
08:03
Epicentre of Tajikistan earthquake in the east, closer to China’s border
The earthquakes were felt in capital Dushanbe but its epicentre was in the east of the country, closer to the border with China. The area is sparsely populated but is home to the Sarez lake which could potentially flood vast areas in several countries.
07:34
The quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).
The average elevation within 5 km of the epicenter is about 4,655 meters (15,300 feet), according to CCTV.
07:18
Quake strongly felt in Xinjiang region
The epicenter is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region, CCTV reported.
07:17
China-Tajikistan border region jolted by 7.3 quake
An earthquake of about 7.3 magnitude occurred near the border of China's Xinjiang region and Tajikistan at around 8:37 am(0037 GMT), Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday.
