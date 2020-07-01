'China to announce curbs on US media'

China to announce curbs on US media: Global Times editor

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 13:25 ist
Credit/iStock Photo

 China will announce reciprocal curbs on branches of the U.S. media in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The comment comes after the United States said in June it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, in a move likely to further sour fraught ties between the world's top two economies.

Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
USA
People's Daily

What's Brewing

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

 