China to issue commemorative coin for Year of the Ox

China's central bank will issue a commemorative coin next week to celebrate the coming Chinese Zodiac Year of the Ox.

The People's Bank of China will issue a round, copper-alloy coin which is 27 mm in diameter and has a face value of 10 yuan (about USD 1.55).

The front side of the coin shows its face value and the year of issuance, while the reverse side features an ox raising its head, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The central bank will issue a total of 150 million such coins.

Next month, China bids adieu to the year of Rat which turned out to be disastrous due to the coronavirus pandemic and welcome the year of the Ox.

China will officially shut down for a week to celebrate the Chinese New Year which also includes the Spring Festival.

The Chinese Zodiac is represented by 12 animals to record the years and reflect people's attributes, including the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

The Year of the Ox is the second sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle. It will start on February 12, 2021 and last until January 31, 2022.