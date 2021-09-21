China to provide unconditional aid to Afghanistan

The Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, has said that his country is prepared to continue providing unconditional humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

The Chinese ambassador met the acting minister of refugees and repatriates, Khaliluranman Haqqani, and said that Chinese assistance will arrive by winter this year, Khaama News reported.

As per the statement of the ministry, China will provide the people of Afghanistan with $15 million in humanitarian aid and one million doses of Covid vaccine.

Read | Chinese PLA carries out night battle drill at 16,000 feet height near Indian border

Earlier, Yu along with the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, was the first foreign envoy who met the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan after the Taliban declared their interim cabinet.

Pakistan has also sent its first consignment through the Torkham crossing point on Sunday, which contained 278 tonnes of food ingredients.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have welcomed the aid from the international community and have assured that it would be distributed transparently.

The provision of relief assistance comes as over 18 million people of Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian aid as the winter season is approaching, the report said.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: