No intl virus source probe before pandemic over: China

China UN envoy says no international virus source probe before pandemic over

AFP
AFP,
  • May 07 2020, 01:56 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 01:56 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

China will not prioritise inviting international experts in to investigate the source of COVID-19 until after the pandemic is beaten, Beijing's ambassador to the UN in Geneva said Wednesday.

"The top priority, for the time being, is to focus on the fight against the pandemic until we win the final victory," Chen Xu told reporters in an online briefing.

"For whether or how the invitation will take place, we need to have the right priority setting at this moment, and on the other hand, we need the right atmosphere."

China
United Nations
Coronavirus
COVID-19

