China unveils security law for Hong Kong

China unveils security law for Hong Kong, city's freedoms in doubt

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing/Hong Kong,
  • Jun 20 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 16:39 ist
A volunteer (C) hands out pamphlets outside a venue in Hong Kong on June 20, 2020, where a selection of pro-democracy unions are holding a vote to ask members if they will participate in a city wide strike and if they supported China’s plans to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong. Credit/AFP Photo

Beijing announced details of a draft of new national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing said the draft included a new national security office for Hong Kong to collect intelligence and handle crimes against national security, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China says the law is aimed at tackling separatist activity, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, but critics fear it will crush wide-ranging freedoms that are seen as key to Hong Kong's status as a global financial centre.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Beijing
Hong Kong

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 