China wants 'unpredictable' Trump to lose election: US intelligence

China has boosted its efforts to influence the US presidential election in November and wants President Donald Trump to lose because it sees him as "unpredictable," a top US intelligence official said Friday.
"We assess that China prefers that President Trump -- whom Beijing sees as unpredictable -- does not win reelection," said William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.
Russia meanwhile is meddling to hurt the campaign of Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden, who it sees as part of the US anti-Russia establishment, Evanina said.
