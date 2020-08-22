China will own US if Biden gets elected, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday said China will own the US if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is voted to power in the November 3 presidential elections

On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party's nomination as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent 74-year-old President Trump, a Republican, in the presidential election.

Trump said the biggest thing about his challenger's speech was the issues that he did not talk about, including China.

"It's time to reject the anger and the hate of the Democrat Party. We have the biggest election coming up of our lifetime. No party can lead American that spends so much time tearing down America. But, the biggest part of last night's speech was what Joe Biden didn't talk about. He didn't talk about law enforcement. He didn't talk about bringing safety to democrat run cities that are totally out of control and they have no clue,” Trump said in his address to the 2020 Council for National Policy.

“China was never mentioned in any way, shape, or form. China will own our country if he gets elected. They will own our country and we're not going to let that happen. You've seen the intelligence reports. China very much wants Joe Biden to win. That would be very insulting if they wanted me to win. I don't think so,” he said.