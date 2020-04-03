China's Hubei province reports 4 new coronavirus deaths as of April 2

China's Hubei reports 4 COVID-19 deaths as of April 2

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 03 2020, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 11:46 ist
A volunteer from the Blue Sky Rescue team wearing a protective suit is seen at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Credit: Reuters)

Mainland China reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted infections, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.

Mainland China also reported four new deaths as of Thursday, all in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, the commission said in a statement. The total number of infections now stands at 81,620 and 3,322 deaths have been reported from mainland China to date.

The commission said 60 new asymptomatic coronavirus patients were also reported on Thursday. 

 

