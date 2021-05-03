33 mobile apps broke data privacy rules: China watchdog

China's internet watchdog finds 33 mobile apps broke data privacy rules

The crackdown started with last year’s shelving of Ant Group’s $37 billion IPO

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • May 03 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 17:23 ist
Companies have 10 days to comply with the rules or face a fine. Credit: Pixabay Photo

China's main internet watchdog has found that 33 mobile phone apps have broken data privacy rules by collecting data without consent, among other issues.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), in a statement published on Saturday on its official website, identified map apps, those used for instant messaging and others with more functions, such as the downloading of emojis.

Read more: China investigates Ant Group's IPO approval process

The CAC said the programmes collected data without consent, more information was collected than needed for operational purposes and that data was not deleted or revised in accordance with regulations.

Companies have 10 days to comply with the rules or face a fine.

Beijing has been clamping down on the country's vast “platform economy”, used for a whole range of e-commerce activities from banking to food delivery.

The crackdown started with last year’s shelving of Ant Group’s $37 billion IPO and has expanded across the sector, battering companies' share prices. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
data privacy
apps

What's Brewing

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power

BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Is America a racist country?

Is America a racist country?

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

 