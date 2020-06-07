China's media tom-toms military drill to browbeat India

China conducted a drill on swiftly moving its soldiers from its central province of Hubei to its faraway northwestern region adjacent to its disputed boundary with India.

The drill involved moving thousands of soldiers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Hubei to an undisclosed location in northwestern China along with armoured vehicles, other heavy military hardware and logistics. Though the “large scale maneuvre operation” was conducted on May 14, the “Global Times”, a news outlet run by the Communist Party of China, published a report on it on Sunday, noting that it was conducted amid the communist country’s border tension with India.

The senior military officials of India and China had a meeting on Saturday to defuse tension along the disputed boundary between the two nations. The two sides agreed that the diplomats and the military officials of the two nations would continue to hold talks to “resolve the situation” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto border between the two neighbours – on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Sikkim.

“The entire process was completed in just a few hours, demonstrating China's capability of quickly reinforcing border defenses when necessary,” the Global Times reported, quoting unidentified experts. It also quoted a CCTV report stating that several thousand paratroopers of a PLA Air Force airborne brigade moved from Hubei to an undisclosed location in the plateaus of the North-West China using “civilian airlines, logistical transportation channels and railways”.

The reports on the China’s state-controlled media on the drill closer to its northwest appeared to be a part of an attempt by Beijing to browbeat New Delhi, which deployed additional soldiers in “adequate numbers” in response to the PLA’s build-ups along the LAC and its transgression into the territories of India.

“This maneuver mission saw significant breakthroughs not only in the scale of mobilised troops but also means of transportation. [Using civilian transportation] substantially expanded our means of transporting forces and increased efficiency in maneuvering an entire organisation of troops,” the Global Times quoted Major Colonel Mao Lei, head of the training department at the airborne brigade of the PLA, telling the CCTV.

It also quoted another unidentified PLA veteran stating that “the scale and short time it took to finish the mobilization” had shown that “the Chinese Army had the capability to project its power anywhere in China very quickly and send reinforcements to remote locations with harsh environments, including high elevation”.